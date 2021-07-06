Brighouse's Venari Group to create 100 jobs in Ford deal to create new front-line ambulance

The Ford Venari Alliance brings together Ford, the UK market leader in commercial vehicles and Venari, the UK’s largest emergency service vehicle provider, in plans to manufacture the all-new, lightweight front-line ambulance – unveiled by Ford and Venari earlier this year.

Based on the Ford Transit chassis cab and developed under “Project Siren”, the lightweight ambulance was designed with input from industry experts and front-line medical teams.

The Ford Venari lightweight ambulance is intended to be produced at a new facility in Ford Dagenham from 2022, utilising an existing, non-production location that will be refreshed to accommodate its manufacturing requirements.

Ford Venari Ambulance

Paul Baynes, manager, Marketing and Sales – Ford Pro Vehicle Solutions, Ford of Europe. said: “We’re delighted to be making this important announcement today. The Ford Venari Alliance builds on Ford’s plans to re-establish its presence in the UK ambulance market by working with the U.K.’s leading ambulance builder, and supports our wider ambition of growing Ford’s market presence through strategic alliances with key vehicle converters."

Integral to Ford Pro, Ford’s new business for distribution and services, the Ford Venari Alliance marks the start of plans to grow and develop opportunities with key conversions partnerships, ensuring customers from every vocation have access to specialised vehicles.

Venari Group CEO, Oliver North, added: “Following the truly incredible engineering achievements displayed by Ford at the Dagenham facility during the Ventilator Challenge UK project, the next chapter for Dagenham provides a continuation in production of life saving machines, with our next generation ambulance.

"The Ford Venari alliance will drive efficiency in production of the Transit-based front-line ambulance, whilst essentially creating new jobs."