Brighouse card payments firm adds Harrogate Spring Water contract to client portfolio

A Brighouse-based card payments firm founded in 2013 with just a desk, chair and a book of contacts has secured a significant new contract with international bottled water brand, Harrogate Spring Water.

Yorkshire Payments has been selected to supply the company, based in Harrogate, with virtual merchant card terminals at its head office to help improve the efficient processing of customer orders over the telephone.

The firm was established five years ago by entrepreneur, James Howard, to provide safe, secure and efficient card processing solutions for businesses across the country. Today, the company counts travel brand icelolly.com, global workwear giant, Snickers Workwear, and household white goods manufacturer, White Knight, among its list of clients.

Damien Wilkinson, Finance Director at Harrogate Spring Water, said: "The new virtual terminals will replace the existing payments collection system, allowing us to handle a wider scope of credit cards in addition to benefiting from a greater level of support from Yorkshire Payments Solutions with regards to maintaining the associated compliance arrangements.

“This will speed up both order processing and the associated accounting for each transaction and will allow the finance team to benefit from online visibility of cash receipts into the business.”

James Howard, founder and managing director at Yorkshire Payments, said: “We are delighted to add such a well-recognised brand as Harrogate Spring Water to our portfolio of international clients and are equally pleased that they are a fellow Yorkshire business that looked to us for a solution.”

The news follows a record year of growth for the company in 2018, in which it processed a milestone £470million worth of card transactions through its payment systems.

