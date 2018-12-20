Brighouse company supplies £200 food bank haul just in time for Christmas day

A card payments company based in Brighouse has rallied around to provide almost £200 of food for those in need across its local community this Christmas.

Yorkshire Payments, based at Thornhill Brigg Mills, collected donations from staff, suppliers and associates over the last ten weeks to purchase food for Brighouse’s food bank at the Central Methodist Church.

Pamela Hales, associate pastor at the church, collected the donations – including festive chocolate, mice pies and Christmas puddings – from the company’s office on Tuesday (18 December).

Lisa Regan, finance manager at Yorkshire Payments, said: “As a company, supporting our local area, businesses and community is at the heart of everything we do. We are proud to be based in Brighouse, and we’re passionate about helping out where we can.

“Many people aren’t lucky enough to sit down to a hot meal on Christmas day, so if we can bring a bit of festive cheer to them by providing something lovely to eat, then that’s exactly what we’ll continue to do.”

The food bank is open on Monday evenings 6 -7pm and Fridays 1-3pm at Central Methodist Church in Brighouse for all families struggling to put food on the table.

