Evening opening and food and drink venue plan for Halifax Borough Market

A food and drink venue area that will see Halifax Borough Market open into the evening will be considered by leaders of Calderdale Council.

A report on the future of the Grade II listed covered building asks the Cabinet to approve the development of a regeneration programme to revitalise building.

The Council commissioned a feasibility study into the refurbishment of the Borough Market in August 2017. This provided an indication of the likely costs of updating the building, including improvements to the heating, lighting, electrical wiring, toilet facilities and restoring the ‘Streets in the Sky’.

One idea is to develop the Market Arcade area as a food and drink venue. There are currently three vacant retail units within the arcade and these could be marketed to attract appropriate tenants.

The arcade would be able to remain open into the evening, operating with different trading hours to the rest of the market, so that it could encourage people to socialise after work or at the weekend.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins said: “Halifax Borough Market is one of our greatest heritage assets and it’s as distinctive and unique as the Piece Hall.

“The refurbishment of any listed heritage building of such a grand scale will be difficult, however there’s so much local affection and pride in the Borough Market that we must rise to the challenge.

“The market has the potential to inspire the next generation of talented market traders and to become a place that people want to visit, for their weekly shop, to enjoy a coffee or to eat good quality, freshly prepared food with friends.

“By taking a strategic approach and by continuing to improve the facilities in the building, I believe that the Borough Market will continue to flourish, serving our communities for many years ahead.”

If the report is agreed by the Cabinet a programme will be developed listing different refurbishment packages. Opportunities to bid for external funding can then be explored.

In the meantime the Council is investing £500,000 on roof works and improvements to the Market Street façade.

Work is due to begin shortly on opening up the area under the clock in the heart of the market hall.

Digital laser scanning has been used to survey the base of the clock so that accurate designs can be drawn up.

The Council is planning to relocate the greengrocer and removing the stall which is currently built around the base to make a flexible space for seating and entertaining.

This will create better views of the beautiful original clock and glazed lantern so that visitors can enjoy the Victorian splendour of the market hall as it was originally intended.

Halifax Borough Market first opened in 1896, hosts over 84 stalls and 33 external shop around the external facades of the building.

The Cabinet will meet to discuss the report at 6pm on Monday 18 March 2019 at Halifax Town Hall.