Family business with a site in Sowerby Bridge celebrates 90 years

A housebuilding business, which has a site in Sowerby Bridge, is celebrating 90 years of business in 2019.

Hervey Myers set up the business in 1929 and now reports a turnover of £50m, employs more than 350 people from across the region and is headed up by his great-grandchildren.

The Myers Group is a recognisable name within the building and construction sector and incorporates subsidiaries Myers Building Supplies, which has a site in Sowerby Bridge, Myers Skip Hire, Johnsons Wellfield and Readymix Huddersfield.

The company has been responsible for some of the most iconic constructions in the country including Emley Mast, sections of the M62 motorway and the National Maritime Museum.

Growing up with the company and working whenever and wherever they could, James and Katie Berry learnt all they could about the business.

Having graduated with a degree in engineering and business respectively, the brother and sister became Directors of the company in 2012, becoming equal shareholders.

James said: “We have a very close family and are so proud to be celebrating 90 years of a business that has evolved over the generations. Myers Group has a history that dates back beyond the second world war and the one thing that still resonates is our values and commitment to delivering quality, not only in the products we produce but also in the way we interact and engage with our customers.

“We don’t believe our great-grandad really set out with plans to create a business that would transition from one generation to the next, but it has now become a legacy that we can build upon and pass on to our children.”

Reporting an increase in turnover of 10 per cent for the Myers Group last year, the business has a lot to celebrate as it continues to look at opportunities that will allow it to grow and incorporate new sales channels.

Katie said: “The focus now is on growing the business with a great team around us that we can rely on and who will help us to become Yorkshire’s leading independent business, not necessarily in terms of sales but certainly in relation to quality, service and values.

“That is what we stand for and that is what has resonated throughout the history of the Myers Group.

"We attract ‘Myers people’; those that have ambition, determination and a desire to do the right thing for our customers and communities. That is what we believe sets us apart and differentiates us from others in the market.”

