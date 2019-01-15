Region celebrates investment and jobs - including £4 million facility in Halifax

More than 1,500 jobs were created last year thanks to trade and investment activity by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

The region secured 23 successful inward investment projects in 2018 including GAMA Healthcare opening its new £4 million research and development facility in Halifax.

Read: Brave swimmers take to icy waters during annual New Year Swim in Todmorden

The business is a world leader in the manufacture and development of infection prevention products for the healthcare sector and the move created 30 new jobs in November.

The state-of-the-art laboratories are used for conducting cutting edge research into microbiology, infection control and analytical chemistry.

Other projects include international law firm Reed Smith, Perform Group, Premier Farnell and the public sector broadcaster Channel 4.

The investments secured by the Combined Authority and the LEP are expected to have a long term economic impact in excess of £1 billion as well as providing much needed high-skilled jobs.

Roger Marsh OBE, Chair of Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: “It has been a fantastic year for our region with the Combined Authority and the LEP continuing to support growing businesses, meet the skills needs of employers and attract major investments – all of which make a real difference to local people and our economy.

“Our achievements as a region serve to reinforce why we need to keep pressing the case for further government and commercial investment to ensure Leeds City Region is a place where people can have great career opportunities and an outstanding quality of life.

Read: Mobile speed cameras will be at these 16 locations in Calderdale

“We look forward to building on this momentum in 2019, using the spotlight that’s now on our region as a result of our Channel 4 win especially to ensure Leeds City Region remains among the top investment destinations in the UK.”

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leader of Bradford Council, said: “Our trade and investment activity is really important. Not only is it driving growth and productivity in the region, it’s also bringing new opportunities for local people to access skilled jobs that will enable them to prosper.

“We will continue to bang the drum for Yorkshire and Leeds City Region in 2019 to attract yet more investment and jobs.”

Channel 4’s move to Leeds, which was announced in October, will bring 300 jobs to the city with a further 1,200 more expected to be created at production companies, such as Workerbee and UKTV, resulting in an anticipated economic boost of around £1.2 billion.

Speaking at the time of the announcement, Sally Joynson, Chief Executive of Screen Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted with the news that Channel 4 will be moving its national headquarters to Leeds. It’s hugely significant for the sector and a validation of the city’s production expertise and potential for further growth.

“We look forward to welcoming Channel 4 and working with them to capitalise on the creative opportunities that this bold move brings.”

Read: Calling all model pets to enter RSPCA photography competition