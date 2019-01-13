Calling all model pets to enter RSPCA photography competition

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch are searching for model-esque pets to take part in their ‘Picture Perfect Pet’ photo competition.

The competition can be entered online via Facebook and is just £1.50 per entry.

All entries will be judged on 'cuteness and all round best photo', with 10 finalists being selected on January 20 ready for the public to decide their favourite.

Fay Gibbons, RSPCA Events Coordinator, said: “Our annual pet photo competition is a really fun way to celebrate how adorable we all think our pets are. We just love seeing all the entries and received such a variety of snaps last year; from cockatiels to reptiles! – It’s wonderful to see how much our pets mean to us.

"The three finalists decided by the public, will win a pet hamper full of goodies, so make sure you enter your pet to be in with the chance to win!”

The final date for all entries is January 19 at midnight and winners will be announced on January 23.

The competition will help to raise vital funds for the centre and the animals in the branches care.

For more information visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk

