Calder Valley businesses looking forward to return of Tour de Yorkshire

Businesses in the Calder Valley have expressed their excitement that the Tour de Yorkshire will once again be passing through the borough and hope it will bring an economic boost.

The route for the annual cycling event revealed it will take in most of Calderdale during stage three on May 2.

Flashback to the Tour de Yorkshire passing through Hebden Bridge in 2015.

The race will take in Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and for the first time Todmorden.

Businesses in Hebden Bridge are also looking forward to the Tour de Yorkshire returning to the town.

The cycling event has passed through several times before and last visited in 2018.

Alison Bartram, owner of Heart Gallery and Chair of the Hebden Bridge Business Forum, said: “Delighted to hear that the Stage two ladies race and Stage three men’s race of the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire, starting in Barnsley and ending in Huddersfield, will be coming along the A646 through Mytholmroyd in to Hebden Bridge.

“The fact that this year the Stage three men’s race will be continuing along to Todmorden and doing a loop around Slack Top and Heptonstall back down to Hebden Bridge before heading across Pecket Well to Oxenhope is a real bonus and a boost for our valley.

“With many businesses still trying to recover from the devastating Boxing Day floods it is hoped that the fantastic Tour De Yorkshire will boost the economy in the Calder Valley when it arrives at the end of April/beginning of May.”

The race will also be heading to Brighouse during stage three of the men's event and stage two of the women's race.

The race last passed through the town in 2017 and thousands of visitors flocked to see the cyclists pass through.

Businesses saw a boost the last time the Tour de Yorkshire visited the town and extra money to improve roads was also made available following the event’s success.

Lauren Barber and Michelle Veasey from Brighouse BID said: “It’s wonderful news that the Tour de Yorkshire is passing through Brighouse, we are looking forward to the excitement the event brings.

“It was a great success for tourism and for business last time, so we’re excited to showcase Brighouse once again during stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire.”

