Calderdale properties evacuated after ‘reports of an explosion’

Almost 200 homes in Calderdale are without power after an electrical fault which was mistaken for an explosion.

Police officers and firefighters were called to a manhole in Crown Street, Hebden Bridge at around 3pm yesterday to deal with reports of an explosion, but found it was an issue with an electricity cable.

Firefighters from Mytholmroyd's attended the incident and confirmed that properties were evacuated and set up a cordon.

Police and fire crews at the scene in Hebden Bridge (PIcture WYFRS)

Northern Powergrid said around 190 homes are without electricity but engineers are "working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible".

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 3pm today, emergency services were called to reports of an explosion on Crown Street, Hebden Bridge.

“It has since been confirmed as an electrical fault and power to some of the town centre will be out for approximately four or five hours while the affected cable is repaired.

“Nobody is believed to have been injured and there are no road closures at this time.”