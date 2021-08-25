Calderdale rescue team help walker with head injury in Todmorden
Rescuers from Calderdale were called after a woman fell and suffered a head injury in Todmorden yesterday.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 8:30 am
Updated
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 8:32 am
Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team went to help the woman, who had been walking on Edge End Moor, at 1.52pm after being alerted by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
They provided initial medical care before placing the woman into a warming winter casualty bag and taking her on a stretcher off the moor.
She was then taken in one of the team's vehicles to a waiting ambulance.