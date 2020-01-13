Calderdale waste site submits new plan to expand onto green belt land

Amended plans to use Calderdale farm land in the green belt to expand an existing waste management business will be considered by councillors next week.

The application, from Kemp Waste Management Ltd, will include some landscaping at Balkram Edge Farm, Balkram Edge, Wainstalls, above Halifax, among planning conditions.

Kemp Waste Management Ltd have submitted amended plans (Google Street View)

It was due to come before Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee the week before Christmas but was withdrawn on the day for legal reasons and has now been resubmitted in revised form.

Officers recommend councillors approve the proposals when the committee meets from 5pm on Tuesday, January 14, at Halifax Town Hall.

The site would be used in conjunction with the existing waste transfer facility to the south of Balkram Edge Road, officers say.

Amendments which have been negotiated with the applicants include reducing the site area to remove the lower area of land, no waste processing taking place on the site (this would be restricted to the existing waste transfer station), landscaping north of the boundary wall on land in the ownership of the applicant, and improvements to the proposed new access to satisfy highway concerns.

No objections or representations have been received over the proposals.

On balance the plans are acceptable and are within the authority’s planning guidelines despite the green belt factor, says the report to councillors.

“The business has outgrown its current site, although it could be possible to work out of an industrial site in the urban area, the reality of the situation is that this is a family run business which benefits significantly from proximity to the owners place of residence.

“The move across the road utilising redundant agricultural buildings for storage and the site for parking and storage of skips and aggregate is a pragmatic solution for a growing business,” say officers.

“The application is considered sustainable development which would deliver resource efficiency, including provision of modern infrastructure, local employment opportunities and wider climate change benefits, by driving waste management up the waste hierarchy.”