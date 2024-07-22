Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency crews were called to a Halifax street last night where a car was on fire.

Police and firefighters were deployed to Manor Drive, at the top of Second Avenue in Savile Park, at 11.34pm where a car was alight.

The firefighters from Halifax Fire Station put the flames out.

Anyone who has information that might help the 999 teams determine what happened and how the fire started should call police on 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.