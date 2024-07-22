Car fire in Savile Park: Police and firefighters called to car blaze in Halifax last night

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 13:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency crews were called to a Halifax street last night where a car was on fire.

Police and firefighters were deployed to Manor Drive, at the top of Second Avenue in Savile Park, at 11.34pm where a car was alight.

The firefighters from Halifax Fire Station put the flames out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has information that might help the 999 teams determine what happened and how the fire started should call police on 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Related topics:PoliceHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice