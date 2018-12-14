Change of use from a Hebden Bridge shop to a cafe and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate two storey side and rear extension,single storey rear extension, porch to front and detached garage: 37 West View Avenue, Halifax.

Increase to number of caravan pitches from five to ten: Caravan Rough Hey Wood Camp Site, Stansfield Mill Lane, Triangle.

Detached garage (Revised Scheme to 18/01002): Booth Barn, Booth Hill, Luddenden.

Porch to East elevation and link extension from dwelling to garage: Little Nook Stables, Dike Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of existing conservatory to facilitate two storey extension to rear and new first floor window openings: 23 Becketts Close, Heptonstall.

Residential development (modified proposal to application 16/01374/FUL amend plot 6 to two semi detached dwellings with integral garages): 6 Holly Drive, Blackwall Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Demolition of porch to facilitate conservatory to side: 20 Watford Avenue, Norwood Green, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing flat roof extension to facilitate single storey sun room to rear: 57 Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse.

Demolition of outbuilding and construction of ancillary accommodation: Hargreaves Head, Brighouse And Denholme Gate Road, Shelf.

Conversion of 1 dwelling to create 3 dwellings (Listed Building Consent): 85 Bridge Lanes, Hebden Bridge.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 68 Castlefields Drive, Brighouse.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 4.4 metres, maximum height 3.5 metres, 2.5 metres to eaves: 84 School Lane, Illingworth.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 4 metres, maximum height 3.3 metres, 2.5 metres to eaves: 39 Laverock Lane, Brighouse.

Prune trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Lower Hall, Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Single storey extension and dormer window to front elevation: 16 Park Place, Halifax.

Removal of existing conservatory and garage, to facilitate single storey rear extension and new garage: 3 Carlton Grove, Elland.

Extension to existing parking area: 1 Church Walk, Todmorden.

Single storey extension to elevation of existing build: 36A Thornhill Road, Rastrick.

Single storey extensions to front and side elevations: 2 Oliver Meadows, Elland.

Change of use from shop (A1 use) to cafe (A3 Food and Drink) and (A4 Drinking establishment) including external alterations: 6 Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge.