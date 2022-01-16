Councillors urged to approve green spaces policy in Calderdale
Councillors are being urged to approve a green and healthy streets policy so its principles can be embedded into other policies, in particular those aimed at regenerating Calderdale.
The policy will enable Calderdale Council to deliver on commitments to create stronger towns, reduce inequalities, and act on the climate emergency in time to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2038, Cabinet members are told.
When it meets on Monday, January 17 (from 6pm, screened via the authority’s Public-i channel), Cabinet members are asked to recommend to the full council that it adopts the policy.
The aim of the Green and Healthy Streets Corporate Policy is to ensure that the quality of streets and other public spaces in Calderdale are harnessed where appropriate to help the council attain goals ranging from improving walking and cycling spaces to better health to ensuring best use of space to bring social and economic benefits.
Incorporating “good, green” infrastructure into other policies will help achieve this, Cabinet members are told.
The briefing paper for councillors says: “There is a need to adopt this policy at this moment in time so that regeneration projects and programmes in development incorporate these principles, and so that we have sufficient time to incorporate the principles further across the borough.”
