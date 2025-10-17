“I no longer feel like the same person" said victim as Elland man jailed for 11 years after admitting rape and sexual assault

A woman who was raped in Calderdale told a court: “I no longer feel like the same person. I don’t sleep at night. I have constant flashbacks. I am always scared.”

Her attacker, Philip Walsh, was jailed for more than a decade yesterday after admitting rape and sexual assault partway through a trial at Bradford Crown Court in May.

The 66-year-old, of Brooksbank Gardens, Elland, assaulted the victim in Elland in September last year and was arrested later that day.

He was sentenced to 11 years behind bars and will be added to the Sex Offenders Register for life.

His daughter Lynzi Walsh also appeared at Bradford Crown Court where she admitted perverting the course of justice after she gave a false statement to cover for her dad.

The 40-year-old, of Kingsley Road, Mablethorpe, was given a suspended sentence of 12 months.

In her own words, the victim told the court: “I never go out alone. I feel like I’ve lost my sense of safety.

"I used to be a bubbly person who loved going out with my friends, laughing, and being social. That side of me has been taken away.

“This experience has affected every part of my life.

"This will stay with me forever, it has broken me, and it’s changed the future I thought I would have.”

Detective Constable Katy Wilson, of the Calderdale Adult Protection Team, said: “I would like to commend the victim in this case for her immense bravery in coming forward to report this horrific crime.

“It has clearly had a huge and lasting impact on her, and I hope the fact that Walsh is now behind bars can bring her some level of comfort as she tries to move forward with her life.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence, whether recent or not, to please report it to us so we can take action.

“We have specialist officers to support you through the justice process and we are determined to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.”

For more information about reporting rape and sexual offences visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk