'My life has changed forever' says Calderdale crash victim who suffered catalogue of injuries as Halifax driver sentenced

Brendan Calcott, age 60, of Mixenden Road in Halifax, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday, May 13.

A Halifax man who caused serious injuries to a couple riding a motorbike through Rishworth has received a suspended sentence.

Brendan Calcott, 60 and of Mixenden Road in Halifax, was given a two-year sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Bradford Crown Court today (Tuesday), for two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The crash happened on Oldham Road on the evening of September 21, 2023, when Calcott drove into the incorrect lane on a bend and collided with Anna Cockroft and Bradley Porter, who were travelling towards him, causing them to be thrown off their motorbike and sustain serious injuries.

Lauren Smith, prosecuting, told the court how Mr Porter, who does not remember the collision, was in hospital for seven weeks and suffered multiple injuries including fractures to both sides of his pelvis, a broken hip, and a ruptured bladder and spleen.

Ms Cockroft also sustained a number of physical injuries, including a dislocated left shoulder and multiple fractures.

Speaking in court, Ms Cockroft said: “My life has changed forever as a result of the crash.”

She spoke about how her physical injuries meant she had to move in with her parents, adding: “I was entirely dependent on my family for food, getting washed, and going to the toilet.”

She said the crash has impacted her son, family and “every part of the life I once had.”

She now suffers from depression, anxiety, PTSD, and needs a crutch.

“Before the crash I was happy, independent and full of confidence,” she said.

A victim statement read out by Ms Smith on behalf of Mr Porter described how he and Anna had been out for a ride and had planned to get something to eat.

He said he blames himself for Anna being on the motorbike with him when the crash happened, adding “I don’t wish it on anyone.”

Mitigating, Tom Gent said Calcott “bitterly regrets his actions” and that “he is extremely sorry that they caused such injuries.”

He said Calcott has found hearing about the impacts on the victims’ lives extremely upsetting and that he accepts that he simply failed to notice the motorcycle.

Mr Gent added that Calcott's character references describe him as having a kind nature, that he is "caring and selfless" and has recently lost his sister to cancer.

Mr Gent added that Calcott entered a guilty plea to both offences in the lower court, has no history of poor compliance with court orders, was assessed by probation services as low risk for future offending, and does not present a danger to the public.

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Sophie McKone said Calcott had not been speeding at the time of the collision and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Addressing Calcott, she said: “Your driving changed the lives of Bradley Porter and Anna Cockroft forever.”

“No sentence that I passed can ever undo the harm,” she added.

She said that for Mr Porter, the physical effects of what happened are “longstanding” and will continue for some time, and that for Ms Cockroft the impact is “even more profound.”

The judge said: “I sentence you on the basis that for the last 27 years your driving record is exemplary and clean.”

She added that from his character references “it is clear that you are ordinarily a kind, hard-working, conscientious family man who is selfless and who is supportive of both your wife and your son.”

She added that while the effect on him can in no way be compared to the victims, she accepted that his remorse was genuine.

Calcott received a two-year sentence, suspended for 18 months, 300 hours unpaid work for the community, and a nine-month curfew from 7pm to 5.30am.

He must also pay £150 in 28 days, and is disqualified from driving for 18 months, after which time he must take an extended test in order to drive again.