Two people to appear in court charged with non-recent child sexual offences in Halifax
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They are due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court charged in relation to an investigation launched in 2018 into child sexual abuse, which occurred at Skircoat Lodge Children’s Home in Halifax between 1970-1995.
Malcolm Phillips, 91 of Tyseley, Birmingham has been charged with 32 offences, relating to seven victims both male and female between 1976-1994.
The charges include rape, indecent assault, gross indecency and other sexual offences including two counts of aiding and abetting an unknown male to commit indecent assault.
He has also been charged with three other sexual offences as well as aiding and abetting a man to commit a sexual offence.
Linda Brunning, 65, Sowerby Bridge, has been charged with 15 offences, relating to three victims, male and female between 1980-1994.
These include indecent assault, and other offences in which she is accused of aiding and abetting sexual offending.