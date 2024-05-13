Crews from Calderdale fire stations were called to help at a moorland fire in Marsden over the weekend.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Blakeley Reservoir, Wessenden Road, Marsden at 11.55am on May 11.

Crews from Halifax, Mytholmroyd and Todmorden were in attendance along with other West Yorkshire crews and Wildfire Unit and CLM Vehicle.

The fire was approximately 300m by 300m.

