33-year-old man arrested for burglary and theft in Halifax
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft in Halifax.
By Tom Scargill
3 hours ago - 1 min read
On Monday night, Neighbourhood Policing Team officers from West Yorkshire police arrested the 33 year old man on suspicion of burglary in the Ogden area of Halifax and theft from a dwelling in the Illingworth area.
West Yorkshire Police say that the suspected stolen property has been recovered.
The suspect has been bailed pending further enquiries.