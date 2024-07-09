Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police officer has been referred to driver training and had their permit suspended after a crash in Halifax last night.

The accident involving a marked police car and a black Volkswagen car happened at the junction of Gibraltar Road and Hopwood Lane shortly before 6pm.

The police car was following another vehicle when it was involved in the crash with the Volkswagen.

The driver of the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries and the driver of the police car was not hurt.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The circumstances of the collision are being investigated including on board camera footage being reviewed.

"The driver of the police car has had their driving permit suspended and has been referred to driver training.”