Air ambulance lands in Halifax field to help man earlier today
Police and an air ambulance were called to part of Halifax this morning (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Officers said they were deployed to Meadow Lane in Wheatley shortly after 11am by paramedics who said there was concern for the safety of a man there.
An air ambulance is reported to have landed in a field near Langdale Crescent.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There were no suspicious circumstances regarding the incident.”