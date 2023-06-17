News you can trust since 1853
Air ambulance lands in Halifax field to help man earlier today

Police and an air ambulance were called to part of Halifax this morning (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST

Officers said they were deployed to Meadow Lane in Wheatley shortly after 11am by paramedics who said there was concern for the safety of a man there.

An air ambulance is reported to have landed in a field near Langdale Crescent.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The helicopter is understood to have landed in a field
The helicopter is understood to have landed in a field
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There were no suspicious circumstances regarding the incident.”

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from epic Madness show in Halifax last night