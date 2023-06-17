British music legends Madness kicked off The Piece Hall’s incredible summer of music with a storming show in Halifax last night (Friday).

Suggs and the boys played to a sell-out crowd of 5,500 adoring fans as Live At The Piece Hall 2023 got underway at the historic venue.

The crowd were treated to a hit-packed show which included ‘Embarrassment’, ‘One Step Beyond’, ‘Wings Of A Dove’, ‘The Prince’, ‘House Of Fun’, ‘Mr Apples’, ‘Baggy Trousers’ and ‘It Must Be Love’ before a sensational encore, ending with the iconic ‘Night Boat To Cairo’.

Madness were supported by favourites of The Piece Hall, Stone Foundation.

Speaking to The Piece Hall, Suggs described Halifax as a “beautiful town”.

"I remember I came here 20-odd years ago, I did a film with a friend of mine,” he said.

"There used to be a Motown disco on a Friday night. It was 50p to get in.”

He also said it had privilege to be able to see people enjoying the gig last night as because the venue is outdoors, he could see more of the audience.

Madness play a second sold out show tonight before this summer’s season continues with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell tomorrow (Sunday).

There are more gigs over the coming weeks, including Queens of The Stone Age on Tuesday, War on Drugs on Wednesday and Rag n Bone Man on Friday.

The Piece Hall remains open as usual, with traders open until 4.30pm on concert days.

