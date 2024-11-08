Amazon tablets, Maltesers and tub of sweets stolen from Calderdale village pre-school after thieves smash their way in

The team at a Calderdale village pre-school are looking at another costly repair bill today after suffering their second break-in in three months.

Thieves smashed their way inside Early Years at Lightcliffe, based at Christ Church Centre off Leeds Road in Lightcliffe, overnight.

As well as causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage, the culprits took four Amazon tablets, four boxes of Maltesers and a tub of sweets.

The burglary comes after another break-in in September when the pre-school suffered thousands of pounds worth of damage.

They have posted: “Sadly, we have been broken into again.

"We are a not-for-profit charity organisation that works hard to do the best for our children, families, and community.

"After we were broken into in September, we replaced the front doors and started getting quotes for alarms and CCTV systems. But these things don't happen overnight.

"Last night, they entered the building again, causing hundreds of pounds worth (on top of the thousands last time) of damage to walk away with four Amazon tablets, four boxes of Maltesers and a tub of sweets.

"If anyone in the local area gets offered a tablet or has any information, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact West Yorkshire Police by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or calling them on 101.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Early Years at Lightcliffe has been open since 1994 and offers pre-school provision, before school care, after school care and a holiday club.