Appeal for witnesses to assault on man in Halifax which left victim with life-changing injuries

It happened at about 7.30pm on Sunday, 7 August, in Heathy Lane, when a 64-year-old man noticed two men acting suspiciously around a digger on a new-build estate.

When he challenged the men he was punched in the head, causing him to fall. It is then believed he was hit by a brick thrown at him, causing ankle injuries.

He received hospital treatment for his injuries, which are described as life-changing.

Enquiries suggest the males made off on foot up Heathy Lane and may have got into a pick up-type vehicle waiting nearby.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident, but has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses are asked to contact DC 3308 Gledhill at Calderdale District CID on 101, or via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

The crime reference is 13220432389.