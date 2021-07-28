Appeal made after dog is stolen in Halifax town centre

The West Yorkshire Police Wildlife and Rural Crime team release daily figures referring to animal related incident.

There have been 19 incidents in just 24 hours in West Yorkshire involving animals, police said.

The team posted a social media update which said: "In the last 24 hours there have been 19 incidents involving animals across the force area and two reported thefts of dogs.

Police in Halifax town centre

One of the incidents was a Boxer/Staffie stolen in Halifax town centre. Anybdy with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 13210379521.

The policing of wildlife crime is a specialist subject.

West Yorkshire Police has appointed Wildlife Crime Officers (WCOs) who, along with their normal duties, volunteer to investigate wildlife offences.

WCOs are specially trained in investigating crimes against wildlife. They will either assist other police officers or take the lead role in the investigation of the more intricate cases, and can also offer training and advice to colleagues.

Wildlife crime is committed when an offence under certain Acts of Parliament has been breached. Offences often involve cruelty and the unlawful killing of wild mammals and birds, some of which are protected species.