Around 600 cannabis plants found at Brighouse town centre address
Police found approximately 600 cannabis plants yesterday (Thursday) when they searched a building in Brighouse town centre.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 9:54 am
Officers were seen on Bradford Road in the early afternoon outside the former Yorkshire Bank premises.
Police vans attended the address and a cordon was put in place.
In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers located approximately 600 cannabis plants when they executed a warrant at a location on Bradford Road, Brighouse yesterday (Thursday).
"The scene is now closed and enquiries are ongoing."