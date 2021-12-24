Around 600 cannabis plants found at Brighouse town centre address

Police found approximately 600 cannabis plants yesterday (Thursday) when they searched a building in Brighouse town centre.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 24th December 2021, 9:54 am
Police vans attended the address and a cordon was put in place.

Officers were seen on Bradford Road in the early afternoon outside the former Yorkshire Bank premises.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers located approximately 600 cannabis plants when they executed a warrant at a location on Bradford Road, Brighouse yesterday (Thursday).

"The scene is now closed and enquiries are ongoing."