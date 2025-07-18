Arrest in Halifax town centre after man 'refuses to surrender booze to police'

Police have made several arrests in Halifax town centre including one of a man accused of refusing to surrender his alcohol to police in an area where street drinking is banned.

The arrests have been made over the last two days by officers from Operation Orion as part of a crackdown on yobs and retail crime and as part of a wider bid to make the streets safer.

Police said plain-clothes patrols stopped and searched five people suspected of drug offences and two were found in possession of Class A drugs.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and drug offences, and was charged with five counts of shoplifting and drug possession.

He was already wanted on warrant for failing to appear in court and has now been remanded into custody.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on warrant for failing to appear at court in Bradford. He had been wanted for 12 and was finally spotted by the eagle-eyed officers.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and charged with one offence.

And a 38-year-old man was summonsed to court for breaching a Public Space Protection Order in Halifax, having been repeatedly found street drinking on Crown Street and refusing to surrender alcohol to officers.

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 111 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.