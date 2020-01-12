Arrest made in Halifax as suspect spits all over police vehicle

Police in Halifax tracked down a suspect who spat all over their police vehicle whilst attending an incdent.

The disgusting incident was described by PC Joe Dainton Neighbourhood Police Officer covering Central Halifax.

Halfiax police made an arrest after a suspect spat all over their police vehicle

Along with colleague PC Smith they attended a call on January 8 when they witnessed the shocking behaviour.

PC Dainton said once they checked CCTV footage and a short patrol they located the suspect and arrested them for criminal damage, resisting arrest and public order offence.

"There was really no need for this behaviour," said PC Dainton on Twitter.

What are the issues Halifax Central Neighbourhood Policing Team are tackling?

These are the partnership neighbourhood priorities for the Halifax Central officers

To work closely with partner agencies and community members to address the issue of suspected drugs activity on Gibbet Street, King cross.

To work closely with partner agencies and community members to address the issue of speeding vehicles on Skircoat Moor Road and Skircoat Green Road

To work closely with partner agencies and community members to address the issues of Fly tipping / Untidy Gardens on Howard Street/Rose Street - Council lead initiative

