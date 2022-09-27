Arrest over 'public indecency' in Halifax park
A man has been arrested after what police are describing as ‘an incident of public indecency’ in a Halifax Park.
It happened just before 11am on Thursday (September 22) in People’s Park on Hopwood Lane.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The suspect has been described as an Eastern European male in his 30s, with short dark hair and grey stubble.
"He was wearing black joggers, a black jacket and grey Nike trainers.”
A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or anyone who might be able to help with the investigation who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Calderdale District Crime Team via the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13220523409.