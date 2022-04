Rob Holden, who was an Independent councillor for Ryburn on the borough council and also a member of Ripponden Parish Council, was due to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court yesterday accused of 31 voyeurism offences, three indecent images offences and 32 computer misuse offences.

But a warrant has been issued for his arrest after he failed to appear.

Holden, 49 and of Row Lane in Sowerby Bridge, resigned his seats on both Calderdale Council and Ripponden Parish Council last year.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...