Arrests in Halifax: Man arrested in Halifax on suspicion of rape say neighbourhood policing team

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Nov 2024, 18:21 GMT
A man has been arrested in Halifax on suspicion of rape.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team posted news of the arrest as part of an update on its Facebook page.

It said the arrest was made on Tuesday evening.

It also said three other men were arrested in Halifax town centre on the same night – one suspected to be wanted on recall to prison, one on suspicion of “domestic matters” and another on suspicion of failing to attend court.

The arrest was made on Tuesday night

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passe on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

