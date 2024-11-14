Arrests in Halifax: Man arrested in Halifax on suspicion of rape say neighbourhood policing team
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team posted news of the arrest as part of an update on its Facebook page.
It said the arrest was made on Tuesday evening.
It also said three other men were arrested in Halifax town centre on the same night – one suspected to be wanted on recall to prison, one on suspicion of “domestic matters” and another on suspicion of failing to attend court.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passe on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.