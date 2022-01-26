Arrests made after man seen brandishing gun outside Calderdale pub
A number of arrests have been made following an altercation outside a Calderdale pub where a man was seen brandishing a gun.
At 10.22pm on Friday January 14 police were called to The Shoulder of Mutton pub, in Carr House Road, Shelf to reports of on altercation.
West Yorkshire Police have said the altercation involved a number of men inside the premises followed by a further incident outside a short time later.
One of the men was seen brandishing a firearm before leaving the scene in a car.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that five men were arrested in connection with the altercation and four have been bailed pending further enquiries.
The suspects arrested were aged, 31, 31, 23, 28 and 22.
No further action will be taken against a 23-year-old man who was arrested.
Detectives from Calderdale District CID continue to carry out extensive enquiries
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13220023867 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
