Arrests made in Halifax over the weekend for offences including burglary, exposure and breach of bail

By Tom Scargill
Published 28th May 2024, 08:44 BST
Several arrests were made in Halifax over the Bank Holiday weekend for various offences including burglary, exposure and braching bail, say West Yorkshire Police.

One arrest was made in Halifax town centre for burglary, one arrest was made in Park ward for exposure, while another arrest in Park ward was for breaching of bail.

Two men were arrested in Halifax town centre for theft from a shop, in separate incidents, one arrest was made in Town ward on a warrant for failing to attend court, while there was another arrest in the Wheatley area for breach of bail.

Police have also recovered the pictured bike from Ovenden, which was reported stolen the previous week.

Police tape

Meanwhile, police say CCTV enquiries are ongoing to identify a suspect who smashed the windscreen of a police vehicle while it was attending a serious road traffic collision on Keighley Road, Illingworth, on Saturday.