Several arrests were made in Halifax over the Bank Holiday weekend for various offences including burglary, exposure and braching bail, say West Yorkshire Police.

One arrest was made in Halifax town centre for burglary, one arrest was made in Park ward for exposure, while another arrest in Park ward was for breaching of bail.

Two men were arrested in Halifax town centre for theft from a shop, in separate incidents, one arrest was made in Town ward on a warrant for failing to attend court, while there was another arrest in the Wheatley area for breach of bail.

Police have also recovered the pictured bike from Ovenden, which was reported stolen the previous week.

Police tape