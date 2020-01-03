Arrests made in Halifax town centre for possession of drugs and drug driving

Police officers arrested two people for drug related offences in Halifax town centre on Mad Friday.

As part of Operation Hawmill, police patrols were deployed in Halifax town centre.

Arrests have been made in Halifax town centre

Officers arrested one person for drug driving and another for possession of drugs.

Another five drivers were issued with tickets for speeding in the town centre.

Operation Hawmill is targeted enforcement work by Calderdale Police to tackle dangerous driving and is funded by the Calderdale Safety Partnership.

Operation Hawmill was relaunched on August 1 2019 following a successful bid for more funding.

The Calderdale Road Safety Group also secured speed indication devices for each of the partnership working areas.

They can be deployed by police, community groups, community safety wardens, neighbourhood wardens or anyone who wants to conduct speed checks in areas of concern.

The Calderdale Road Safety Delivery Group is made up of West Yorkshire Police, Calderdale Council, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and other representatives from Highways England, education sector and public health.

As well as regular officer deployments under Operation Hawmill and enforcement work through the Road Safety Delivery Group, officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Road Policing Unit, response teams and neighbourhood policing teams continue to tackle antisocial and dangerous driving on a daily basis.