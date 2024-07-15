Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked in Brighouse town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault happened outside a takeaway on Bethel Street on Saturday night.

Police were called at 10.45pm to reports of a man being hurt in Bethel Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old victim suffered injuries to his face and has been discharged from hospital.

The attack happened on Saturday night

Two men - aged 23 and 31 - were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. The 31-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information that might help the police with their investigation is being asked to contact officers, quoting crime reference number 13240379152, by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s wesbite.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].