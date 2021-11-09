Attacker found with £15,000-worth of cannabis jailed following investigation into gang-related violence

Kane Webster was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court in relation to an assault which occurred at an address in Bradford in April this year, where he turned up at the occupant’s house after he was allegedly disrespected on social media.

Webster, 26, of Sharket Head Close in Queensbury, received a total sentence of 22 months which incorporated a further offence relating to the possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He was charged with this offence after he was stopped by Precision officers in September this year, where he was found to be in possession of an estimated £15,000 worth of cannabis.

A search of an address linked to him led to the discovery of a further £35,000 worth of the Class B drug.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said: “This outcome was the result of focused and targeted work with partners to identify those involved with gang-related violence in Bradford and disrupt their criminal activities.

“The Programme Precision team is committed to taking action against those who blight communities through their involvement in serious and organised crime.