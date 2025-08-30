Attempted murder investigation launched after woman left with life threatening injuries in Queensbury

Police tape

Police have launched an attempted murder investgation after a woman was left in a critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Queensbury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports were received at 12:47pm yesterday (Friday, 29 August) that a woman had been deliberately struck with a white Seat Ibiza on Hillcrest Drive.

Emergency services attended at the scene and a 48-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she is described as being in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Seat Ibiza was found abandoned and on fire on Soaper Lane in Shelf.

A 39-year-old man from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and is in police custody. A 32-year-old woman from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “From our enquiries so far, we understand that there has been an altercation between the female victim and a man immediately prior to this incident. We are treating this collision as a deliberate act with the vehicle involved being used as a weapon.

“The victim is in hospital with very serious injuries which are described as life-threatening. We have a man in custody and extensive enquiries ongoing to investigate this awful incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate that this incident will cause some concern in the wider community and there will be increased patrols in the area. Our understanding is that those involved are all known to each other and that this was a targeted attack.

“I would ask anyone who has seen any part of this incident who has not already spoken to the police to please come forward.”

Information can be passed to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250496020.

Anyone wishing to give information anonymously can do so via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.