Balaclava gang filmed entering Queensbury shop before cigarette robbery

Police have released CCTV footage of four men they want to trace after a robbery at a shop in Queensbury.

A balaclava-clad gang targeted a Co-op store in Queensbury just before 10pm on Friday July 27.

They stole a large number of cigarettes and £250 in cash.

One of the men is believed to have had a knife but nobody was injured.

Detective Inspector Ryan Bragg, of Bradford District CID, said:

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help us identify these males.

“We believe they are all in their late teens or early twenties.

“One of them, who was said to be around six feet tall, spoke with a Bradford accent but also used Punjabi.”

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who can assist in identifying them is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180372061, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

