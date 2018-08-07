These precious jewellery items were stolen in a Halifax burglary

A number of sentimental jewellery items were stolen during a burglary at a property in Halifax.

The burglary took place at a property off Sowerby New Road, Halifax, between 10.30am to 3pm on Wednesday, August 1.

The images are some of the items of jewellery that were stolen, which include a forever diamond engagement ring and Pandora pendants.

Officers are interested in hearing from anyone who has been offered such items for sale or with information about the offence itself.

Any information to Calderdale CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180380575.

