Bank scam phone calls: The two phone numbers Yorkshire police are warning could be from fraudsters trying to take your money
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The numbers are 0113 5191578 and 0161 7682347.
Police say the numbers have been linked to a number of calls where the caller claims to work for a bank and requires people to withdraw large amounts of cash from their accounts.
Arrangements are then made by the fraudulent caller for a courier to attend the person’s address for the cash to be collected.
The receiver is often told that they are assisting with an undercover investigation or that the money is counterfeit and must be removed from their account.
Detective Constable Adrian Bromley of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit’s Proactive Economic Crime Team said: “I would urge people to be vigilant when receiving calls out of the blue from people claiming to be their bank, particularly if you are called unexpectedly.
“We’ve identified these two telephone numbers in particular, but there are other numbers and they do frequently change.”