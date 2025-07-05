Banning order and alcohol seized in police blitz on Calderdale yobs

A banning order has been slapped on a home in Todmorden by police.

The partial closure order restricts access to the residential address and comes after “ongoing issues” say officers.

Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team made the move yesterday as part of a crackdown on yobs in the area.

They hope it will being “some peace back to local residents”.

Police have been tackling yobs in Calderdale

Alcohol was also seized following two stop and searches in Hebden Bridge.

The team has posted: “This evening we've been out and about across the Upper Valley area, responding to community information about anti-social behaviour.

"A partial closure order has been served at a residential address in Todmorden following ongoing issues – a big step in helping bring some peace back to local residents.

"In Hebden Bridge, officers carried out two stop searches, and seized alcohol linked to antisocial behaviour.

"We’re working hard to make sure everyone can enjoy the area safely – especially as the summer gets into full swing.

"Thanks to everyone who’s been speaking with us and sharing concerns – your info really helps us take action where it’s needed most.”

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact officers online by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or call 101.

Information that might help police with ongoing investigations can also be passed on anonymously by calling the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.