Bogus charity collector ransacked Calderdale woman’s home and stole urn containing her late mother’s ashes

The break-in at a house in Southowram in June this year was only foiled when the father of a neighbour arrived on the scene and used his car to block in a taxi into which James Chatterton was loading Ikea bags filled with stolen electrical items, jewellery and medication.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Tuesday) how Chatterton – who had taken “a cocktail of drugs”- tried to walk away but he was detained on the ground until police arrived.

Earlier that same afternoon, the 28-year-old had knocked on the door of another home nearby and claimed to be collecting for charity as his brother had died from cancer.

James Chatterton, 28, was jailed for burglary, attempted burglary and vehicle interference

Prosecutor Alisha Kaye said Chatterton was trying to sell boxes of razor blades, but the householder declined to buy them and when she later checked her CCTV she saw the defendant trying the conservatory door handle and peering through doors and windows.

The woman called the police and her father and as he left the premises Chatterton also tried the handle of the woman’s car.

Chatterton, of Carmel Road in Boothtown, Halifax, then tried to sell razors at another property, but walked away after telling the householder he didn’t have his charity collector identification.

The court heard he then broke into the house on Church Lane while the owner was out, but his escape in the taxi was thwarted by the arrival of the father of householder in the first offence of attempted burglary.

When he was arrested by police, Chatterton told them:”You’ve got me banged to rights”.

Miss Kaye confirmed that all the stolen property including the container with the mother’s ashes in it were all recovered by the police

Chatterton, who had been out of trouble for about six years, pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, attempt burglary and vehicle interference

Both householders described feeling vulnerable and less safe in their homes as a result of the offences.

Chatterton’s barrister Eleanor Durdy said the offending was on impulse and her client had taken a “cocktail of drugs” at the time.

She said he was extremely ashamed of his behaviour, particularly as regards taking the urn with the ashes in, and he was willing to engage in any restorative justice so he could personally apologise to his victims.

“He’s quite glad to be in prison,” said Miss Durdy.

“Without going to prison he would be dead by now because he was taking so many drugs.”

She said he wanted to go into rehab when he was released from prison.

Judge Colin Burn said the burglary victim’s home had been ransacked and she had suffered a sense of deep upset and violation due to the theft of a number of items including the ashes.

“Fortunately they were restored to her,” he told Chatterton over a prison video link.