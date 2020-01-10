Bomb disposal team called to Calderdale after reports of hand grenade in property

The bomb disposal team has been mobilised to Calderdale due to an ongoing incident at a property.

The disposal team has been called this morning from their base in Catterick, North Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are in attendance at a property on Swift Place, Sowerby Bridge after a reported hand grenade was found at a property.

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been called to examine the device."

