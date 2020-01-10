Bomb disposal team called to Calderdale after reports of hand grenade in property

The bomb disposal team has been mobilised to Calderdale due to an ongoing incident at a property.

The disposal team has been called this morning from their base in Catterick, North Yorkshire.

The bomb disposal team has been called to Calderdale

The bomb disposal team has been called to Calderdale

MORE NEWS: Significant damage forces Ogden Water visitor centre to temporary close after break in
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are in attendance at a property on Swift Place, Sowerby Bridge after a reported hand grenade was found at a property.

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been called to examine the device."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here