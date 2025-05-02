Boy assaulted in Halifax woods by balaclava-clad attacker

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:07 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 13:08 BST
A boy has been attacked by a teen wearing a balaclava in Halifax woodland.

The 12-year-old victim was walking through a wooded area off Burnley Road in Warley when he was approached by two males.

One of them – who was wearing a balaclava – punched the boy in the face.

The culprit is described as an Asian male, around 5ft 10inches tall, and slim with wide shoulders.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses

He was estimated by the victim to be a teenager and was wearing all black clothing, black Nike gloves and the balaclava.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about what happened to get in touch.

This includes anyone who might have seen the suspect in the area around the time of the attack, which happened at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, April 8, and anyone who may have captured relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone who can help can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250198067.

