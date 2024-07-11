Bradford Crown Court cases: Halifax man who helped out at children's centre and took kids camping jailed for abusing child
John Gaukroger was sentenced today to more than two years in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of indecent assault against the youngster during the 1970s.
Bradford Crown Court heard how Gaukroger would help out a children’s centre which cared for children after school. During this time, he would also take the children on camping trips.
The offences took place between 1975 and 1976. The victim was under the age of 10 at the time and came forward to police in 2020 to report the offences.
An investigation was launched by Calderdale’s Child Protection Unit and Gaukroger was arrested and subsequently charged in May 2023
He continued to deny the allegations throughout a three-day trial but a jury found him guilty of the offences in May this year.
Appearing before the court for sentencing today, Gaukroger – who is now 91 – was jailed for 26 months and ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register.
He was also handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order by the judge.
A statement from the victim which was read out in court said: “These types of crimes always come with a stigma. I was nervous of what people would think about me, judge me.
"To this day I have not told anyone outside of my family. I was scared and feared people knowing and felt ashamed.]
“It is only now as the investigation has reached its conclusion that the pressure has been let off and I feel like I did the right thing coming forward.
"I feel like I have now come to terms with everything and since the case was in court, I have had some of the best nights’ sleep I have ever had.
“Since the initial report and speaking out, there is not a day I do not think about this incident and what happened to me.
"I think about it from the moment I wake to the moment I go to bed. It has had a big impact on me, my family and my relationships.
"I am happy this now has a conclusion, and I can try my best to move on from this now.”
Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Vicky Lawrance of Calderdale District Police's Child Protection Unit, said: “Firstly, I want to thank the victim in this case, for coming forward and reporting the abuse he was subjected to as a young child.
“Gaukroger forced his victim to relive the dreadful offences he committed against them by putting them through the ordeal of a trial, and I am pleased for them that the jurors saw through his attempts to evade answering for what he has done.
“There is a possibility that there are further victims out there who suffered as a result of Gaukroger’s actions and we would very much like to hear from them.
“Irrelevant of the length of time passed, you will be listened to, supported and we will do all we can to fight for victims and bring perpetrators to justice.”