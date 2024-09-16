Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Halifax woman has been ordered to pay £3,000 in compensation to a pensioner she attacked outside a pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denise Ogden, 36, punched a 75-year-old woman after downing seven or eight pints and being involved in an aggressive argument with her partner at the Plummet Line Hotel in August last year.

The victim suffered a fractured cheekbone.

Ogden, who had no previous convictions and had suffered with mental health issues, later claimed that the elderly woman had “been in her face” during an exchange of words outside the pub which was captured on CCTV footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was heard at Bradford Crown Court

But a member of staff described the single punch as unprovoked and Recorder Abdul Iqbal KC said he was sure that Ogden had lashed out because she was angry.

“The evidence suggests you walked off laughing,” noted the judge.

“Why you would have thought it was funny to assault that old lady in that way is beyond me.”

Bradford Crown Court heard how staff in the pub had tried to get Ogden to leave due to her behaviour and the woman had also gone out to tell her to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Phillip Adams said the complainant had to have a metal plate inserted under surgery to stabilise the fractured cheekbone and in a victim impact statement she described how she was still suffering with headaches and blurred vision a year after the incident.

She said her confidence had been shattered and she only leaves home in the company of others.

Ogden, of Alloe Field Place in Halifax, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily and Recorder Iqbal suspended her 12-month jail sentence for 18 months.

The court heard that Ogden had received a substantial pay-out after suffering a brain injury and she was in a position to pay compensation to her victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge ordered her to pay £3,000 compensation as well as the £350 prosecution costs.

As part of her suspended sentence, Ogden will have to comply with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a 120-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement.

Barrister Conor Quinn, for Ogden, said her remorse was evident throughout her pre-sentence report and the letter she had written to the judge.

He said she suffered the brain injury aged 18 and also suffered from epilepsy and depression.