Bradford Crown Court cases: Jail for 'dangerous and calculated predator' from Halifax who plied teenage victim with drugs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael Murray groomed the victim over a period of time before giving her the drugs in order to facilitate his sexual offending, said West Yorkshire Police.
The 39-year-old, of Prescott Street in Halifax, was found guilty of two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of sexual assault after a trial which concluded at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday.
He had also admitted 32 drugs offences, which included possession with intent to supply Class A, B and C drugs.
The court heard that officers found a large supply of prescription drugs at his home after he was initially arrested in connection with the sex offences, which took place between 2021 and 2022.
Further searches resulted in substantial quantities of cocaine and amphetamines. He was also found in possession of cannabis.
Appearing before the court for sentencing on Friday, Murray was jailed for a total of 14 years. This includes 11 years for the sexual offences and three years to run consecutively for the drug offences.
West Yorkshire Police’s Detective Constable Riah Nicholson, of the Calderdale District Safeguarding Team, said: “Firstly, I want to acknowledge and thank the victim for her bravery and courage in coming forward to report the abhorrent offences that she was subjected to and for then having to navigate the criminal justice process.
“I’m pleased that the court has been able to hand down a sentence that reflects the true severity of Murray’s crimes.
“Murray is a dangerous and calculated predator who preyed upon the vulnerability of a young child for his own sexual gratification.
“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual offending or abuse whether it is recent or not to come forward and report it to police.
“You will be listened to and taken seriously, and we will do all we can to bring perpetrators to justice.”
West Yorkshire Police can be contacted by calling 101 or using the live chat on the force’s website.