A man who arranged for a parcels containing firearms and bullets to be posted from America to West Yorkshire including a Halifax address has been jailed.

Wade Priestley flew to the United States himself and arranged to send back a parcel containing a handgun to an address in Bradford.

But the parcel was intercepted in the UK on November 17 last year, prompting an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).

Four further parcels were then posted from California to addresses in Halifax and Bradford but were intercepted before they arrived.

Wake Priestley

All were labelled as bike, car or brake parts with made-up sender addresses in the USA.

A parcel posted from a post office in California and destined for an address in Halifax was intercepted by UK Border Force on January 27.

That was found to contain four heat-sealed bags containing the component parts to make two full handguns.

Investigators found that Priestley had travelled to Los Angeles from Heathrow Airport on November 1 last year. Evidence showed him in a US postal facility sending the parcel.

Priestley arranged for guns to be posted to West Yorkshire from America

The other parcels destined for addresses in West Yorkshire included two packages containing a handgun each and destined for Bradford which were seized by US Homeland Security officers at Los Angeles Airport on January 5, this year.

There was also a parcel containing 20 bullets destined for Bradford was seized in the US on January 19.

Priestley was arrested on February 1 and admitted conspiracy to acquire possession of dutiable goods with fraudulent intent.

Appearing before Bradford Crown Court for sentencing today (Thursday), the 34-year-old, formerly of Craig Hopson Avenue in Castleford, was jailed for nine years and 10 months.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Burns, of the YHROCU, said: “I have no doubt these firearms would have ended up in the hands of serious organised criminals where they would have posed a real danger to our communities had they not been intercepted.

"Our officers worked closely with agencies on both sides of the Atlantic during the course of this investigation and I am pleased that the diligence and cooperation of all involved has ensured these potentially lethal weapons could not be put to use on our streets.”