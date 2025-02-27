A man who contacted a Calderdale teen online and then committed sexual offending has been jailed.

Police have welcomed the sentencing of Luke Townend, 25 and from Wakefield, and praised the bravery of his victim.

Townend has been jailed for three years following a three-day trial at Bradford Crown Court for causing a male to engage in sexual activity without consent and breaching an existing sexual harm prevention order.

The court heard Townend had contacted his teenage victim online and then committed the offending against him last year.

He was arrested on August 19 and charged two days later.

Detective Sergeant Darren Heald, from Calderdale Safeguarding Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “We are pleased to see Townend behind bars for the sexual offences he committed against a vulnerable victim who he treated in the most predatory and exploitative fashion.

“I want to commend the courage of the victim in coming forwards to report the offending against him and then supporting a prosecution.

“His bravery has helped ensure this male has been made to answer for his criminal offending.”

He added: “All reports of sexual offending made in Calderdale or anywhere else in West Yorkshire are investigated by specialist safeguarding detectives and we continue to urge victims to come forwards.

“All reports will be thoroughly investigated with the needs of victims at the heart of our investigations.”

Anyone who wants to report concerns or information to the police can use the online chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or call them on 101.