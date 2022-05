Officers were called to George Square at 3.09am on Saturday by someone saying a number of men were believed to be fighting.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended and those believed to be involved had dispersed and left the area.

"No one was found with any injuries."

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called in the early hours of Saturday

George Square was taped off on Saturday morning while police investigated.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.